German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has cautioned against weakening support for Ukraine in its defence struggle against Russian aggression.

Source: n-tv, a German TV news channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Our peace and our freedom are at risk. Putin is not only concerned about Ukraine, he wants to change the order of peace and freedom in Europe," Lindner said.

"He wants power over us, to control our way of life and our prosperity. Anyone who gets tired of supporting Ukraine because it is too hard or too expensive should think about the consequences. The danger of war will be closer to us," the minister said.

Lindner opposes the idea of freezing the war, as suggested by Rolf Mützenich, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in the Bundestag.

"Russia has committed war crimes. For Ukraine, it is about its existence as a state. And for the people, it is often about survival. This situation mustn’t be frozen," he said.

Background:

Earlier, Mützenich's remarks during a debate in the Bundestag sparked a discussion among German politicians. "Isn't it time not only to discuss how to wage war but also to think about how to freeze the war and end it later?" Mützenich wondered.

Politicians from the coalition – the Free Democrats and the Greens – sharply criticised his comments. However, SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil spoke out in defence of Mützenich. He said neither Mützenich, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, nor the SPD as a party advocate for freezing the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius distanced himself from Mützenich's remarks about freezing the war in Ukraine.

