UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 16:37
Tonenke and Orlivka marked in green. Screenshot: DeepState Map as of 30 March

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russia has made little progress across the front in recent weeks but maintains a quantitative advantage and is able to absorb losses.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 30 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The review says Russian forces are continuing to make gradual advances west of the war-torn town of Avdiivka.

"In late March 2024, they [the Russians] almost certainly took control of two villages – Tonenke and Orlivka – and are continuing to contest others in the area. Russia has continued attacks along several other points on the frontline but has made little progress in recent weeks," the UK intelligence stressed.

UK analysts added that Russia maintains a significant quantitative advantage in the war, outnumbering Ukraine in ammunition and equipment.

"It [Russia] is likely recruiting approximately 30,000 additional personnel a month and can highly likely continue to absorb losses and continue attacks aimed at wearing down Ukrainian forces," the review says.

Background:

