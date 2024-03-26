UK intelligence reveals Russia's dilemma over newly formed military units

UK Defence Intelligence has revealed that Russia is facing a dilemma regarding its newly formed units: whether to keep them in their deployment locations after creation or to deploy them for operations in Ukraine.

Details: The review notes that advertisements have appeared in the newly formed Leningrad Military District in Luga for recruitment into the 44th Army Corps.

The analysts state that Russia is making efforts to expand its forces in the north-west of the country, as the majority of its troops remain engaged in operations in Ukraine.

Quote: "Russia will almost certainly have to decide whether new units such as the 44th Army Corps remain in their garrison locations once established, or if they are transferred to operations in Ukraine to maintain combat power there," the review reads.

The intelligence agency recalls that previously, Russia immediately dispatched newly formed units to Ukraine.

It is said that the necessity to sustain operations in Ukraine "is hampering Russia's wider force expansion ambitions."

Previously, UK intelligence analysed whether Russia is capable of forming and providing two new armies, the creation of which was previously announced by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

UK intelligence reported on the situation with Russia's construction of a railway line through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

