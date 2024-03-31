All Sections
FSB conducts "counter-terrorist operation" in Dagestan – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 11:05
Photo: TASS

The FSB claimed to have spent several hours apprehending "terrorists" in two Dagestani cities.

Source: TASS; Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee; Mash

Details: Overnight, it was revealed that FSB special forces had stopped "terrorists" in several residential areas in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk.

The Russians stated, without elaborating, that "information has been received about the whereabouts of armed persons involved in terrorist activities".

The FSB reported that three people had been detained early in the morning for allegedly planning terrorist acts.

When examining the places of detention, "automatic weapons, ammunition, and ready-to-use improvised explosive devices were discovered."

According to the FSB, no casualties were reported during the arrest.

Subjects: Russian Federal Security ServiceRussiapropagandaterror
