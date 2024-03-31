All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief says attack on Sumy is not the first time Russians have used 1,500-kg bomb

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 14:42
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief says attack on Sumy is not the first time Russians have used 1,500-kg bomb
UPAB-1500. Stock hoto: Rosoboronexport

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has stated that the Russians have used 1,500-kg bombs several times, contradicting previous statements made by the Ukrainian military.

Source: Budanov on the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "I can directly refute this.

The UPAB-1500 has been used several times – both on the front lines and during the active phase of the operations involving the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion [on the territory of the Russian Federation - ed.], when the UPAB was also used.

So there’s nothing new here."

Background: The 117th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces had previously reported that Russian troops had used a 1,500-kg bomb for the first time ever when they dropped one on a hromada in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Subjects: weapons
