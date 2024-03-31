All Sections
Russian forces in Sumy Oblast drop 1,500-kg bomb for first time ever – video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 00:16
Photo: Screenshot from video

The 117th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces has reported that Russian troops have used a 1,500-kg bomb for the first time, dropping it on a hromada in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Source: 117th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces on Telegram

More updates on this topic: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief says attack on Sumy is not the first time Russians have used 1,500-kg bomb

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians had dropped the bomb on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Quote: "This type of munition has a much greater explosive force compared to others."

Subjects: Sumy Oblastexplosionwar
