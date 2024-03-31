Russian forces in Sumy Oblast drop 1,500-kg bomb for first time ever – video

The 117th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces has reported that Russian troops have used a 1,500-kg bomb for the first time, dropping it on a hromada in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Source: 117th Separate Brigade of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces on Telegram

More updates on this topic: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief says attack on Sumy is not the first time Russians have used 1,500-kg bomb

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians had dropped the bomb on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Quote: "This type of munition has a much greater explosive force compared to others."

За повідомленням 117 окремої бригади ТрО ЗСУ, росіяни вперше застосували важку авіабомбу вагою 1500 кг, яку скинули на громаду Сумської області.

Відео: 117 окрема бригада ТрО ЗСУ pic.twitter.com/Rt0y1p4e0l — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 30, 2024

