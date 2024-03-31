Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia's new railway in occupied territories may pose serious problem

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief believes that the railway being built by the Russians on Ukrainian territory and connecting it with mainland Russia could be a problem, but he assumes that Ukraine will "cope with it".

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), on air of the 24/7 nationwide broadcast

Quote from Budanov: "In fact, Russia has been building a railway to connect [their own territory] with our southern temporarily occupied territories for more than a year now. This process is almost complete, and it could pose a serious problem for us.

Advertisement:

But I hope that we will somehow manage the land section of the railway.

Everyone has experience in this, and this is much easier than the Crimean bridge issue."

Reminder: UK Defence Intelligence reported that the Russians repaired the railway in Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!