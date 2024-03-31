All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia's new railway in occupied territories may pose serious problem

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia's new railway in occupied territories may pose serious problem
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief believes that the railway being built by the Russians on Ukrainian territory and connecting it with mainland Russia could be a problem, but he assumes that Ukraine will "cope with it".

Source:  Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), on air of the 24/7 nationwide broadcast 

Quote from Budanov: "In fact, Russia has been building a railway to connect [their own territory] with our southern temporarily occupied territories for more than a year now. This process is almost complete, and it could pose a serious problem for us.

Advertisement:

But I hope that we will somehow manage the land section of the railway.

Everyone has experience in this, and this is much easier than the Crimean bridge issue."

Reminder: UK Defence Intelligence reported that the Russians repaired the railway in Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: railwaysoccupationwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
railways
UK Defence Intelligence reports Russians' repair of railway near Donetsk
Russian railway being built to Crimea is significant target for Ukraine
Czechia to launch second railway route to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: