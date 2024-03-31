All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy in Bucha: Russia made hatred its ideology to initiate such acts of aggression – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 16:22
Zelenskyy in Bucha: Russia made hatred its ideology to initiate such acts of aggression – video
Zelenskyy in Bucha on 31 March 2024. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the memory of Ukrainians killed during the Russian occupation of the Bucha hromada on the second anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv Oblast from Russian invaders. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: President’s Office of Ukraine; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy lit a grave candle beside the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine near the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha. The Wall of Remembrance consists of several steles, each with plaques engraved with the names of the fallen. The memorial currently contains 509 names of identified civilians. Some of the plaques are still nameless.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This war is of global significance... And our people killed by the invaders, [the people] whose bodies were lying on the streets of Bucha, were evidence that no one in the world should stand aside from this battle. Because here, in Ukraine, by defending our people, our life, our state, humanity is winning.

In order to initiate such aggressions against others, Russia first destroyed its morals and made violence and hatred its ideology. Such systems do not just stop. Force stops them.  Unity stops them.  [And so does] Determination and understanding – exactly what they want to destroy."

Reference: The Russian troops entered Bucha on 27 February 2022. During the 33 days of occupation, the Russian military committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district, killing more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the town on 31 March 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyoccupationwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announces new round of reshuffling
We requested more air defence systems and missiles from partners – Zelenskyy on Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities
Reshuffle in Ukrainian government expected soon
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: