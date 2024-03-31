Zelenskyy in Bucha: Russia made hatred its ideology to initiate such acts of aggression – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the memory of Ukrainians killed during the Russian occupation of the Bucha hromada on the second anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv Oblast from Russian invaders. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: President’s Office of Ukraine; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy lit a grave candle beside the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine near the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha. The Wall of Remembrance consists of several steles, each with plaques engraved with the names of the fallen. The memorial currently contains 509 names of identified civilians. Some of the plaques are still nameless.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This war is of global significance... And our people killed by the invaders, [the people] whose bodies were lying on the streets of Bucha, were evidence that no one in the world should stand aside from this battle. Because here, in Ukraine, by defending our people, our life, our state, humanity is winning.

In order to initiate such aggressions against others, Russia first destroyed its morals and made violence and hatred its ideology. Such systems do not just stop. Force stops them. Unity stops them. [And so does] Determination and understanding – exactly what they want to destroy."

Reference: The Russian troops entered Bucha on 27 February 2022. During the 33 days of occupation, the Russian military committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district, killing more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the town on 31 March 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!