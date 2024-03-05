Russia's communists decide to check involvement of Western services in Stalin's death

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) has asked the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to investigate the possible involvement of Western intelligence services in the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Source: Sergei Malinkovich, Chairman of the KPRF; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Malinkovich: "On the 71st anniversary of Stalin's death, the party appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and the FSB to check the possible involvement of Western intelligence services in the death of Joseph Stalin, as many testimonies of Stalin's contemporaries speak of the possible poisoning of the leader of the Soviet peoples by agents of Western influence."

Advertisement:

Details: Communists are also planning to lay flowers in Moscow on 5 March at the bust of the dictator, who organised a series of mass exterminations of Ukrainians in the 20th century.



Support UP or become our patron!