All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission seeks to enhance requirements for Ukraine in road transport agreement

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 14:17
European Commission seeks to enhance requirements for Ukraine in road transport agreement
Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission proposed to extend the agreement on road transport with Ukraine, but decided to introduce changes to it instead on 5 March.

Source: European Pravda, citing the European Commission.

The Commission said that the proposals include updating the agreement with Ukraine "to improve its practical implementation and enforcement while maintaining its objectives and scope."

Advertisement:

The initial agreement was signed in June 2022 and later extended until the end of June 2024. A similar agreement was signed with Moldova. The agreements grant bilateral transport rights to Ukrainian, Moldovan, and European hauliers within each other's territories.

Due to the disruption or closure of traditional transport routes in the region caused by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and the unavailability of the Black Sea as a traditional trade route for both countries, extending the agreement at least until the end of 2025 will help secure supply chains, the Commission said. 

Additionally, the Commission stated that it decided to amend the agreement with Ukraine "on the basis of exchanges with Member States, Ukraine and stakeholders."

The proposed changes would:

  • make obligatory the carrying of documents showing that a transport operator is duly authorised to perform international carriage, and that the transport is being carried out under the Agreement;
  • make obligatory the carrying of specific documents certifying that an unladen operation is directly linked to a transit or bilateral operation, as required under the Agreement;
  • strengthen compliance by road haulage operators with obligations relating to operations authorised under the Agreement, fighting fraud or forgery of driver documents and road safety-related traffic offences: such offences may lead to the withdrawal of the licence;
  • add a new safeguard clause: in case the national road transport market in a specific geographical area sees a major disturbance that can be attributed to the Agreement, the agreement could be suspended in that geographical area.

At the same time, the Commission emphasised that the agreement has been highly beneficial for both the EU and Ukraine, enabling a significant increase in their exports to each other's markets.

Background:

  • Polish hauliers resumed protests at the Ukrainian border on 1 March, suspended in January. 
  • This has significantly worsened an already difficult situation with the passage of goods. Read more about what is happening at the border and what has changed with the return of the hauliers' blockade in European Pravda’s report.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: European Commissionbezviz
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
European Commission
European Commission proposes to switch EU defence industry to "war economy mode"
EU Commission to propose that Ukraine join EU defence industry support scheme
European Commission President calls for arming Ukraine using profits from Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
All News
Advertisement: