All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission President calls for arming Ukraine using profits from Russian assets

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 12:22
European Commission President calls for arming Ukraine using profits from Russian assets
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: ec.europa.eu

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has called for the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to be used to finance arms purchases for Ukraine.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen in her speech to the European Parliament, reported by European Pravda

Von der Leyen said that it was "time to start a conversation" about using the windfall profits from frozen Russian assets for joint purchases of military goods for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," she said.

"Ultimately, this is about Europe taking responsibility for its own security. With or without the support of our partners, we cannot let Russia win," von der Leyen said.

The idea of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine has recently gained momentum as future funding for Kyiv becomes less certain.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on the Group of Seven countries to urgently find a way to expropriate frozen Russian assets banked in the group's member states and redirect them to help Ukraine.

Following the summit on 24 February, the G7 leaders confirmed that they would keep frozen the assets of the Russian Central Bank in their jurisdictions until the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Read also: Challenges of Confiscation: What Will Help Ukraine Achieve Transfer of Russian Assets

Reminder: On 12 February, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that advances the establishment of a mechanism for the use of excess profits from frozen Russian assets in the EU to fund Ukraine’s defensive effort.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: European Commissionaid for UkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
European Commission
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv
European Commission President honours Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Ukraine will prevail and be in the EU
European Commission appeals to Polish government regarding blockade of border with Ukraine: Very concerned
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: