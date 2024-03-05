All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech President on sending troops to Ukraine: Let's not limit ourselves

European PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 19:08
Czech President on sending troops to Ukraine: Let's not limit ourselves
Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Petr Pavel, the President of Czechia, says there should be no limit regarding possibilities in the support for Ukraine that is fighting against the Russian aggression.

Source: Pavel at the press conference with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as reported by Novinky and European Pravda

Details: Pavel urged Ukraine’s partners to extend the forms of aid for Ukraine, including the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He noted that it was not about sending combat units but about different forms of aid and "non-combat participation".

"I endorse searching for new ways (to help – ed.), including continuing the discussion about a possible military presence in Ukraine. Let’s not impose limits on ourselves if we do not have to," Pavel said, adding that Europe must play a bigger role in deterring Russia.

Pavel added that there was no difference whether Ukrainian soldiers would undergo training with Western instructors abroad or directly in Ukraine.

"Ukraine remains a sovereign state, even though it was attacked," he said, noting that a possible training mission is not a violation of any international rules.

"We decide on our own which form of aid to choose," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Macron stated that "it should not be ruled out" that Western troops might be sent to Ukraine. Later he added that his remarks, which have caused a stir, were carefully thought through.
  • These remarks caused a negative response from governments of the allied states, the leaders of which stressed that they would not send troops to Ukraine.
  • While the majority of NATO member states ruled out the sending of troops to Ukraine, including such powerful players as Germany, the UK and the US, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said on 28 February that he was thankful to Macron for the debates he had started.
  • Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
All News
Advertisement: