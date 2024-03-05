Czech President on sending troops to Ukraine: Let's not limit ourselves

Petr Pavel, the President of Czechia, says there should be no limit regarding possibilities in the support for Ukraine that is fighting against the Russian aggression.

Source: Pavel at the press conference with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as reported by Novinky and European Pravda

Details: Pavel urged Ukraine’s partners to extend the forms of aid for Ukraine, including the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine.

He noted that it was not about sending combat units but about different forms of aid and "non-combat participation".

"I endorse searching for new ways (to help – ed.), including continuing the discussion about a possible military presence in Ukraine. Let’s not impose limits on ourselves if we do not have to," Pavel said, adding that Europe must play a bigger role in deterring Russia.

Pavel added that there was no difference whether Ukrainian soldiers would undergo training with Western instructors abroad or directly in Ukraine.

"Ukraine remains a sovereign state, even though it was attacked," he said, noting that a possible training mission is not a violation of any international rules.

"We decide on our own which form of aid to choose," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Macron stated that "it should not be ruled out" that Western troops might be sent to Ukraine. Later he added that his remarks, which have caused a stir, were carefully thought through.

These remarks caused a negative response from governments of the allied states, the leaders of which stressed that they would not send troops to Ukraine.

While the majority of NATO member states ruled out the sending of troops to Ukraine, including such powerful players as Germany, the UK and the US, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said on 28 February that he was thankful to Macron for the debates he had started.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation.

