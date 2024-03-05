Russians remotely mine Sumy Oblast's north with spherical air bombs – photo

The Russians used dangerous projectiles, spherical fragmentation air bombs ShoAB-0.5, in the north of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on the night of 4-5 March. They remotely mined the area near the village of Marchykhyna Buda in the Shostka district.

Source: Sumy Oblast Police on Facebook

Details: Specifically, Russian aircraft used RBK-500 cluster munitions during the airstrikes. One such cluster contains 565 SHOAB-0.5 spherical air bombs, which weigh 400 g each and have a long effective range.

Quote by Ihor Cherniak, head of the Department of Pyrotechnical Service of the Main Directorate of the National Police: "This object looks like a little silver-coloured ball with small "ribs" on the sides. Its looks may be appealing to children so we advise the parents to take this into consideration and warn their loved ones about possible danger. We strongly advise against touching such objects."

Details: He added that at the moment, police bomb squads are working on site of the mining.

Policeman from a bomb squad working on the mining site Photo: regional branch of the National Police

The police warn that upon detecting such an explosive, one must not approach it, touch it or do anything with it at all. If a SHOAB-0.5 air bomb or any other explosives are found, the police should be immediately informed about this by dialling 102.

