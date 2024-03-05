All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians remotely mine Sumy Oblast's north with spherical air bombs – photo

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 21:31
Russians remotely mine Sumy Oblast's north with spherical air bombs – photo
AB-0.5 spherical air bombs in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Police

The Russians used dangerous projectiles, spherical fragmentation air bombs ShoAB-0.5, in the north of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on the night of 4-5 March. They remotely mined the area near the village of Marchykhyna Buda in the Shostka district.

Source: Sumy Oblast Police on Facebook

Details: Specifically, Russian aircraft used RBK-500 cluster munitions during the airstrikes. One such cluster contains 565  SHOAB-0.5 spherical air bombs, which weigh 400 g each and have a long effective range.

Advertisement:

Quote by Ihor Cherniak, head of the Department of Pyrotechnical Service of the Main Directorate of the National Police: "This object looks like a little silver-coloured ball with small "ribs" on the sides. Its looks may be appealing to children so we advise the parents to take this into consideration and warn their loved ones about possible danger. We strongly advise against touching such objects."

Details: He added that at the moment, police bomb squads are working on site of the mining.

 
Policeman from a bomb squad working on the mining site
Photo: regional branch of the National Police

The police warn that upon detecting such an explosive, one must not approach it, touch it or do anything with it at all. If a SHOAB-0.5 air bomb or any other explosives are found, the police should be immediately informed about this by dialling 102.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
13:06
Ukrainska Pravda enlists top Western media managers and experts for its advisory council
All News
Advertisement: