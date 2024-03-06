Third of Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed – Ukraine's Navy

The Ukrainian Navy reports that the Ukrainian military has by now destroyed one-third of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which was 80 warships before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian units also caused "quite a lot" of damage to the ships and equipment that survived the action so far.

Source: Captain 3rd Class Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Navy, at a briefing on 6 March, quoted by Radio Liberty

Quote: "The number of units affected is 27, including a submarine, with 14 being quite valuable units of various classes. These include large landing ships, missile boats, a submarine, and a patrol vessel – that is, when it comes to destroyed units. According to our data, 15 units remain damaged and undergoing repairs, which means that out of a total of about 80 units, one-third is destroyed, and a large number is damaged."

Details: However, according to Pletenchuk, there is still a fairly serious presence of Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Quote: "There are ten missile carriers, three submarines, two missile boats, and several patrol ships. That is, their [combined] power remains quite large, as does the number. There are still large landing ships in the ranks [of Russia's Black Sea Fleet], totaling five units. Four, for example, are now being repaired after sustaining damage."

