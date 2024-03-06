All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence officers target Russian surveillance system with FPV drone – video

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 6 March 2024, 16:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence officers target Russian surveillance system with FPV drone – video
Murom-P system. Photo: system’s manufacturer

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reconnaissance officers discovered a Murom-P video-thermal surveillance system disguised by Russians near the Russian border and destroyed it with an FPV drone.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Facebook

Details: The special service says the cost of such a system is about US$50,000 per unit.

The Murom-P’s optics can detect a person from up to 10 kilometres away with a camera and up to 4 kilometres with a thermal imager.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence identified and burned the vehicle used by Russian forces during reconnaissance in the indicated area.

Earlier: Border guards destroyed two Russian Murom-P surveillance systems in Kharkiv Oblast, and Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South destroyed another Murom-M system on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

Subjects: wardefence intelligence
Advertisement: