Ukraine's Defence Intelligence officers target Russian surveillance system with FPV drone – video

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reconnaissance officers discovered a Murom-P video-thermal surveillance system disguised by Russians near the Russian border and destroyed it with an FPV drone.

Details: The special service says the cost of such a system is about US$50,000 per unit.

The Murom-P’s optics can detect a person from up to 10 kilometres away with a camera and up to 4 kilometres with a thermal imager.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence identified and burned the vehicle used by Russian forces during reconnaissance in the indicated area.

Earlier: Border guards destroyed two Russian Murom-P surveillance systems in Kharkiv Oblast, and Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South destroyed another Murom-M system on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

