Zelenskyy to meet Greek PM in Odesa, media says

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will meet on Wednesday, 6 March, in Odesa. As of now, neither the Greek nor the Ukrainian side has confirmed this information.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ekathimerini

Details: It is noted that this previously unannounced meeting is set to take place before Mitsotakis' trip to Romania for a two-day conference of the European People's Party (EPP) in Bucharest.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about Ukraine's defence needs with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Earlier, Greek media reported that the Greek government instructed the relevant agencies to prepare a military aid package for Ukraine, which will include surplus weapons and equipment no longer needed by Greek forces.

It has also been reported that the United States is in negotiations with Greece over the sale of artillery shells from the Greek Armed Forces' stockpile as part of efforts to replenish Ukrainian ammunition.

