5 trampoline jumpers backing Russia's war against Ukraine admitted to competitions

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 19:32
5 trampoline jumpers backing Russia's war against Ukraine admitted to competitions
Photo: the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Russian and Belarusian trampoline jumpers who support Russia's war against Ukraine have been allowed to participate in competitions under the auspices of the International Gymnastics Federation. These include Kirill Kozlov, Danil Kazimov, Angela Bladtseva, Yana Lebedeva and Ivan Litvinovich.

Source: Ukraine's National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Details: These gymnasts may compete at the World Cup to be held in Germany at the end of March.

"These athletes attended a range of Kremlin propaganda events, participated in competitions amid banners featuring Russian military symbols and publicly expressed their pro-Russian position," the official statement said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation addressed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Gymnastics Federation, pointing to violations of the IOC's recommendations on the neutrality of athletes from aggressor countries admitted to international competitions.

In the letter, Ukraine pointed to evidence concerning the views of the gymnasts and requested that the decision on these athletes be reconsidered, as it contradicts the criteria of neutrality set out in the IOC guidelines.

Background: The International Judo Federation has also violated the IOC's recommendations on the admission of representatives of aggressor countries to competitions.

