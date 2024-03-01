IAEA experts report hearing more explosions near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the temporarily Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have reported hearing an explosion near the plant, followed by the sound of gunfire near or at the plant.

Source: press release on the IAEA website

Quote: "Early on Wednesday morning, the experts heard an explosion some distance away from the plant followed by what appeared to be small arms fire close to or on the site. The ZNPP informed the IAEA team that Russian troops had taken measures to "protect the plant" against drones in the area, but that the ZNPP itself had not been attacked and there was no damage or casualties. No further details were immediately available of this incident."

Details: When the IAEA experts requested access to the site of the attack, they were told that there was no damage to inspect and that the area was outside the control of the plant.

The agency's experts were also told that a drone attack allegedly took place in the city of Enerhodar on Sunday evening, targeting a roof with telecommunications equipment, the latest in a series of drone strikes on the city where many of the plant's employees live.

Quote: "The following day, the IAEA experts went to Enerhodar to see the building where the attack purportedly took place. The team was able to observe the outside of the building. No signs of damage were visible at the time of the visit. "

The press release also noted that anti-personnel mines were found on the ZNPP site along the perimeter fence, in an area that is inaccessible to the plant's personnel. However, according to the agency's experts, the mines seemed to have disappeared in early February.

