IAEA Director General discusses Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant security with Putin

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:30
Rafael Grossi at the meeting with Vladimir Putin. Photo: Grossi on Twitter (X)

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has reported that he had an "important" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi to discuss the issue of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the ways to guarantee its security.

Source: Grossi on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Important exchange with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi, on the nuclear safety and security of ZNPP and other non-proliferation global challenges."

Details: Russian media outlet Kommersant added that most of the meeting was held in private. The meeting lasted 50 minutes.

The Kremlin refused to comment on the non-public part of the conversation.

"We do not comment on the closed part of the meeting," Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Background:

It was reported that Grossi was planning to meet with Russian President Putin on 5 March and discuss Putin’s vision of further operation and facilitation of security at the ZNPP.

Subjects: IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantPutin
