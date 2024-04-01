Ukraine repels Russia's largest tank attack since start of full-scale invasion – photo

Russian forces launched what may have been one of the largest tank attacks on Ukrainian positions since 24 February 2022 on the Avdiivka front on Saturday, 30 March. Having lost a third of their tanks, the Russians made no progress.

Source: Forbes, citing Ukrainian military sources

Quote: "When the smoke cleared, the Russians had left behind – on a road west of the ruins of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine – a third of their tanks."

Advertisement:

Details: Forbes noted that in the weeks leading up to Saturday's assault, the Russians had been using infantry to advance west of the town. The reason was that they lacked vehicles after suffering heavy losses during the assault on Avdiivka in mid-February.

The situation has changed in recent days. Russian troops again used armoured vehicles, including tanks, on the Avdiivka front. As many as 36 tanks and 12 infantry fighting vehicles from Russia's 6th Tank Regiment, which is part of the 90th Tank Division, launched an attack along the road leading from Russian-occupied Tonenke to the Ukrainian-controlled village of Umanske, two miles to the west.

Ukraine's 25th Brigade spotted the convoy and delivered a robust response, hitting 12 tanks and 8 infantry fighting vehicles.

A Russian column of tanks smashed near Tonenke. Photo: 25th Air Assault Brigade

The next day after the assault, Ukraine's Centre for Defence Strategies described the fighting around Tonenke as "positional", meaning that neither side had made significant progress.

Forbes suggests that despite problems with the supply of essential ammunition, Ukrainian brigades are still able to mount a fierce defence using land mines, artillery, anti-tank missiles and attack drones.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian paratroopers posted a video showing how they had destroyed this convoy of Russian military equipment.

Ukrainian Defence Forces reported at the beginning of March that they had stopped Russia’s advance on the Avdiivka front near the settlements of Tonenke, Novoselivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Support UP or become our patron!