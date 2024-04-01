Ukraine has drones that can fly distances over thousand kilometres – Minister of Digital Transformation

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine at the conference Year of Ukraine 2024 in Kyiv. Photo: UP

Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that in 2024 Ukraine managed to increase the production of long-range UAVs tenfold compared to last year.

Source: Fedorov in an interview with Welt

Quote: "Most of the drones that attacked Russian oil refineries have a range of 700 to 1,000 kilometres, but now there are models that can fly over 1,000 kilometres."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister reported that the outcome depends on the progress in drone development. Fedorov predicts that the first prototypes of artificial intelligence drones in small numbers could appear on the battlefield by the end of 2024.

However, the official says, it is currently impossible to say who is winning the technological war.

Quote: "However, it is not yet possible to say who is winning the technological war – in some areas we are winning, in others the Russians are surpassing us."

Support UP or become our patron!