All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has drones that can fly distances over thousand kilometres – Minister of Digital Transformation

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 April 2024, 23:03
Ukraine has drones that can fly distances over thousand kilometres – Minister of Digital Transformation
Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine at the conference Year of Ukraine 2024 in Kyiv. Photo: UP

Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that in 2024 Ukraine managed to increase the production of long-range UAVs tenfold compared to last year.

Source: Fedorov in an interview with Welt

Quote: "Most of the drones that attacked Russian oil refineries have a range of 700 to 1,000 kilometres, but now there are models that can fly over 1,000 kilometres."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister reported that the outcome depends on the progress in drone development. Fedorov predicts that the first prototypes of artificial intelligence drones in small numbers could appear on the battlefield by the end of 2024.

However, the official says, it is currently impossible to say who is winning the technological war.

Quote: "However, it is not yet possible to say who is winning the technological war – in some areas we are winning, in others the Russians are surpassing us."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesMinistry of Digital TransformationFedorov
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
drones
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Forpost drone worth US$7 million over Black Sea
Zelenskyy conducts meeting on drone production
Ground Forces destroy 300 Russian drones in March
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: