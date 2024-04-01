Ground Forces destroy 300 Russian drones in March
Monday, 1 April 2024, 13:37
The anti-aircraft missile systems of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 300 Russian drones in March 2024.
Source: Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces, on Telegram
Quote: "Throughout March 2024, the Ground Forces' air defence systems destroyed 326 enemy reconnaissance and attack assets, namely:
- Shahed-131/136 UAV – 151 units;
- Zala UAV – 45 units;
- Supercam UAV – 13 units;
- Lancet UAV – 92 units;
- Orlan-10 UAV – 21 units;
- UAVs of unidentified type – 4 units."
Details: Pavlyuk added that in conditions of intense combat operations, ground units continue to intercept a significant number of Russian tactical UAVs, including FPV drones, using various electronic warfare assets.
