Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Forpost drone worth US$7 million over Black Sea

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian attack and reconnaissance Forpost drone in the Black Sea, which is analogous to the Turkish Bayraktar UAV and costs USD 7 million.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Over the day, on 1 April 2024, the soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed a Russian Forpost attack and reconnaissance UAV in the Black Sea."

"Aerial targets destroyed as of 18:00 on 1 April 2024: 1 Forpost UAV". Photo: Air Command Pivden (South)

Updated: The Forpost drone is one of the most expensive drones in the world, said Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that this drone is quite large, "it resembles a Bayraktar analogue, can conduct reconnaissance and carry an additional combat load in the form of two missiles or other weapons to hit ground targets.

Quote: "The Air Force downed a pretty good target today, we don't shoot down targets like that very often, but we managed to hit one of the most expensive attack drones of the Forpost type. This is a Russian UAV, worth about seven million dollars. It was shot down by the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade over the Black Sea."

