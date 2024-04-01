All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Forpost drone worth US$7 million over Black Sea

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 April 2024, 20:37
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Forpost drone worth US$7 million over Black Sea
The Forpost drone. Stock Photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian attack and reconnaissance Forpost drone in the Black Sea, which is analogous to the Turkish Bayraktar UAV and costs USD 7 million.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Over the day, on 1 April 2024, the soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed a Russian Forpost attack and reconnaissance UAV in the Black Sea."

Advertisement:
 
"Aerial targets destroyed as of 18:00 on 1 April 2024: 1 Forpost UAV".
Photo: Air Command Pivden (South)

Updated: The Forpost drone is one of the most expensive drones in the world, said Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that this drone is quite large, "it resembles a Bayraktar analogue, can conduct reconnaissance and carry an additional combat load in the form of two missiles or other weapons to hit ground targets.

Quote: "The Air Force downed a pretty good target today, we don't shoot down targets like that very often, but we managed to hit one of the most expensive attack drones of the Forpost type. This is a Russian UAV, worth about seven million dollars. It was shot down by the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade over the Black Sea."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesBlack SeaArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
drones
Ukraine has drones that can fly distances over thousand kilometres – Minister of Digital Transformation
Zelenskyy conducts meeting on drone production
Ground Forces destroy 300 Russian drones in March
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: