VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 April 2024, 15:28
Zelenskyy conducts meeting on drone production
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducts meeting on drone production. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that at the meeting focused solely on Ukraine's drone operation, it was decided to simplify the procurement procedure, import of components, increase drone ammunition production, and train UAV operators.

Source: Zelenskyy via social networks 

Quote: "We held a nearly three-hour, drone-focused meeting with military and government officials.

[We] Updated and detailed production plans for all types of drones this year, including FPV, bombers, scouts, and long-range drones for special tasks."

Details: According to the president, the parties also discussed how to ensure the flexibility of Ukraine's defence industry. Zelenskyy emphasises that the front's needs are constantly changing, so domestic producers must respond quickly.

Quote: "The project involves developing an integrated electronic warfare control system to protect our soldiers and equipment from Russian UAVs. The system is already being tested in some areas. We intended to expand the project across the entire front."

Background: In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that in 2024, Ukraine would produce a million FPV drones.

Subjects: dronesZelenskyy
