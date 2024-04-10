Russians intensify attacks on Bakhmut front, with 36 combat clashes there – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched a total of 11 missile strikes and 108 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 149 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements on 9 April. In total, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 83 times over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 April

Quote: "Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again last night, using 17 Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian air defence personnel and assets destroyed 14 of them."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the following areas: Kharkiv, Potykhonove, Chaikivka, Hlyboke, Ivanivka and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske and Tverdokhlibove (Luhansk Oblast); Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Kalynove, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Netailove, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Yelyzavetivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav (Kherson Oblast).

Russian artillery fire targeted over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Kyslivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Andriivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 28 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) as well as near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched an unsuccessful attack on the area over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 15 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and three air defence systems.

