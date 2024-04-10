All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service detains former pro-Russian lawmaker Lukianov attempting to flee Ukraine – photo

Alona Mazurenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 April 2024, 10:24
Photo: Ukraine's Security Service

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained Vladyslav Lukianov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker from the banned pro-Russian Party of Regions faction who justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as he attempted to flee Ukraine.

Source: SSU; Ukrainska Pravda sources familiar with the matter

The SSU has not revealed the name of the person in question, but a source told Ukrainska Pravda that it was Lukianov whom the security service has detained.

Quote: "The offender was detained near a border checkpoint in Odesa Oblast. The suspect, 60, sought to leave for a neighbouring country as a person of non-conscription age.

Investigators found that he had become a member of the Bakhmut City Council in 2020 from the banned Opposition Platform for Life faction.

The individual entered into cooperation with the Russians and re-registered his own internet service provider company under Russian law after a part of the region was captured. In addition, he provided Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with full access to the available equipment, allowing the Russian secret service to monitor the Internet activity of the local population.

The lawmaker himself moved to the Ukrainian-controlled territory and managed the company remotely."

 
Vladyslav Lukianov
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: The SSU reported that Lukianov had directed regular payments to the Russian treasury as "taxes" and "fees".

In this way, he financed Russia's defence industrial base and its occupying forces fighting against Ukraine.

In addition, the offender publicly justified Russia's armed aggression, which he repeatedly mentioned in chats on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

During the search, the SSU seized the detainee's mobile phone and drafts with proof of his criminal actions.

The lawmaker was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 436-2.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful or denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The issue of additional qualification of the defendant's illegal activities is also being resolved. He faces a prison sentence.

