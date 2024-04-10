All Sections
Russian secret service attempts to recruit agents in Canada – Ukrainian intelligence

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 10 April 2024, 18:16
Stock photo

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is trying to find and recruit foreigners in Canada who maintain contact with intelligence agencies from around the world.

Source: DIU press service

Quote: "The search for double agents is underway among immigrants from Russia and other countries that were part of the Soviet Union or under its influence.

The Kremlin secret service promotes its calls through Russian-language media in Canada in particular."

Details: DIU reported that in March 2024, the FSB distributed a leaflet that was inserted into a free newspaper distributed in stores selling European products, Russian restaurants, the metro, and some schools, hospitals and residential complexes in Toronto.

Quote: "Interestingly, this publication positions itself as pro-democratic and anti-Putin, but that may be just a cover and a way to divert the attention of local security structures."

Support UP or become our patron!

