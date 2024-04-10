Russian forces strike hospital in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two civilians – video, photo
Russian forces attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Wednesday, 10 April, injuring two men, both aged 54.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "Two civilians, both men aged 54, sustained injuries in enemy attacks on Vovchansk which took place today between 12:20 and 14:15.
One of the men is an employee at the medical establishment that the Russians struck."
Росіяни обстріляли лікарню у Вовчанську на Харківщині, поранили двох чоловіків— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 10, 2024
Відео з Телеграм-каналу Олега Синєгубова pic.twitter.com/QmNSufry1g
Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a hospital building was destroyed in the Russian attack. The two men were hospitalised elsewhere.
