Russian forces strike hospital in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two civilians – video, photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a hospital in Vovchansk on 10 April. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Wednesday, 10 April, injuring two men, both aged 54.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Two civilians, both men aged 54, sustained injuries in enemy attacks on Vovchansk which took place today between 12:20 and 14:15.

One of the men is an employee at the medical establishment that the Russians struck."

Росіяни обстріляли лікарню у Вовчанську на Харківщині, поранили двох чоловіків



Відео з Телеграм-каналу Олега Синєгубова pic.twitter.com/QmNSufry1g — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 10, 2024

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a hospital building was destroyed in the Russian attack. The two men were hospitalised elsewhere.

