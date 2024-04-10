Russia's artillery advantage over Ukraine could soon reach 10:1 – top US general

US General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, has warned that without US support for Ukraine, Russia's artillery advantage on the battlefield will be further enhanced.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters; Cavoli at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee

Details: Cavoli said that Russia is currently firing five artillery shells for every one fired by Ukrainian forces, and this disparity could increase to 10:1 in the coming weeks.

Advertisement:

"If one side can shoot and the other side can't shoot back, the side that can't shoot back loses. So the stakes are very high. They're really dependent this year on us, Mr. Chairman. And without our support, they will not be able to prevail," he added.

The top US general in NATO also warned that without further US support, Ukraine would run out of artillery shells and air defence interceptors "in fairly short order".

Background:

The US Congress has been unable to approve additional funding for military aid to Ukraine since last autumn due to disagreements over migration policy and pressure from far-right Republicans on House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Amid the months-long dispute in Congress, Johnson announced that the aid package for Ukraine would include "some important innovations", including the possibility of providing aid on credit.

However, disputes between Republicans in the House of Representatives may lead to the long-awaited decision on funding to support Ukraine and other allies being postponed again.

Support UP or become our patron!