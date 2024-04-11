Four MiG-31K fighter jets take off in Russia

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that four Russian MiG-31K fighter jets had taken off from Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. These fighter jets can launch Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Three MiG-31K jets took off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast!"

Update: At 05:56, the Air Force clarified that "four MiG-31K jets were in the air."

At 06:49, air-raid warnings were issued in all of Ukraine’s oblasts.

