Four MiG-31K fighter jets take off in Russia
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 05:46
Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that four Russian MiG-31K fighter jets had taken off from Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. These fighter jets can launch Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "Three MiG-31K jets took off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast!"
Update: At 05:56, the Air Force clarified that "four MiG-31K jets were in the air."
At 06:49, air-raid warnings were issued in all of Ukraine’s oblasts.
