Ukraine's air defence responds in Lviv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 April 2024, 06:04
Ukraine's air defence responds in Lviv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: Serhii Naiev

Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 06:00 on the morning of 11 April that the air defence systems have been responding in the oblast.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems responding in Lviv Oblast."

Updated: At 06:18, Kozytskyi reported that additional reconnaissance of the airspace for any presence of Russian missiles was ongoing in the oblast.

