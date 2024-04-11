Ukraine's air defence responds in Lviv Oblast

Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 06:00 on the morning of 11 April that the air defence systems have been responding in the oblast.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems responding in Lviv Oblast."

Updated: At 06:18, Kozytskyi reported that additional reconnaissance of the airspace for any presence of Russian missiles was ongoing in the oblast.

