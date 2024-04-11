All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Austria chancellor sees talks with Russia as prerequisite for peace in Ukraine

Andrii SyniavskyiThursday, 11 April 2024, 10:13
Austria chancellor sees talks with Russia as prerequisite for peace in Ukraine
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Stock photo: Getty Images

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is convinced that Russia needs to be brought to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Spiegel with reference to Nehammer in an interview with Zeit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nehammer noted that the war in Ukraine can only be ended through dialogue with Russia. Therefore talks with it are inevitable. 

Advertisement:

"There can be no peace without Russia," Nehammer emphasised.

The chancellor also expressed concern that the war could become more extensive and uncontrollable.

"At first, there was talk of providing ammunition and weapons for defence. Then many taboos suddenly ceased to be taboos. So tanks are being sent and now even fighter jets," he added. 

Nehammer said finding ways to communicate with each other again would be necessary after the war. However, he also mentioned that the Ukrainian people should also support such peace. 

"Ukraine has been invaded, which means that it [talks with Russia] can only work with the participation of Ukraine," Nehammer pointed out.

Background

  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia would not attend the Peace Summit inauguration in Switzerland in June. However, some "continents' representatives" will convey specific "peace plan" details to Moscow.
  • On 10 April, the Swiss government reported that it would host a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine – known as the Peace Summit – in mid-June.
  • Russia claimed it would not participate in the talks in Switzerland, stating that the "Peace Formula" is non-viable and does not consider Russian interests.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Austria
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Austria
Austria protests idea of transferring profits from Russia's frozen assets for weapons to Ukraine
Austria summons Russian ambassador more than 10 times because of full-scale war
Austria unblocks sanctions against Russia after Ukraine's concession on Raiffeisen Bank
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: