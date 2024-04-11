Austria chancellor sees talks with Russia as prerequisite for peace in Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is convinced that Russia needs to be brought to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Spiegel with reference to Nehammer in an interview with Zeit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nehammer noted that the war in Ukraine can only be ended through dialogue with Russia. Therefore talks with it are inevitable.

"There can be no peace without Russia," Nehammer emphasised.

The chancellor also expressed concern that the war could become more extensive and uncontrollable.

"At first, there was talk of providing ammunition and weapons for defence. Then many taboos suddenly ceased to be taboos. So tanks are being sent and now even fighter jets," he added.

Nehammer said finding ways to communicate with each other again would be necessary after the war. However, he also mentioned that the Ukrainian people should also support such peace.

"Ukraine has been invaded, which means that it [talks with Russia] can only work with the participation of Ukraine," Nehammer pointed out.

Background:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia would not attend the Peace Summit inauguration in Switzerland in June. However, some "continents' representatives" will convey specific "peace plan" details to Moscow.

On 10 April, the Swiss government reported that it would host a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine – known as the Peace Summit – in mid-June.

Russia claimed it would not participate in the talks in Switzerland, stating that the "Peace Formula" is non-viable and does not consider Russian interests.

