Ukrainian Peace Summit set to be held in Switzerland in mid-June

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 April 2024, 17:18
Photo: Getty Images

The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine – known as the Peace Summit – in mid-June.

Source: Blick with reference to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA)

Details: The conference is due to take place at the Bürgenstock Resort in the canton of Nidwalden, near Lucerne, on 15 and 16 June.

The FDFA said that the meeting is to be a platform for high-level dialogue on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

The conference should create a common understanding of the framework that will contribute to achieving this goal. It should also draw up a specific roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process.

However, as the FDFA pointed out, there are still many unknown variables. It is not yet known which countries will attend the summit. A total of 80-100 states are expected to be invited.

Background:

  • Russia has said it will not participate in the talks in Switzerland.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine also said that Russia, which is violating all international rules and humanitarian norms, will not attend the first global peace summit.
  • Switzerland has agreed to organise the Peace Summit at Ukraine's request, as both countries announced on 15 January during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bern. 

