Press officer of Russian Defence Ministry killed in Luhansk Oblast while accompanying propagandists

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 April 2024, 12:43
Press officer of Russian Defence Ministry killed in Luhansk Oblast while accompanying propagandists
Yevgeny Polovodov. Screenshot: Russian VGTRK

Yevgeny Polovodov, a press officer of the Russian Ministry of Defence, who was accompanying propagandists of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), was killed near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Institute of Mass Information (IMI)

Details: IMI analysed the story of the Luhansk branch of the Russian VGTRK propaganda media holding, which reported this.

The Vesti Luhansk Telegram channel also posted a video of their propagandists being treated in hospital.

On 10 April 2024, the Luhansk branch of the Russian VGTRK, which the Russians established in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, reported that their propagandists Denis Shum and Artem Yundas had come under fire near Kreminna. They were accompanied by Polovodov.

Judging by the photo of Artem Yundas posted on the propagandists' Telegram channel, he is wearing a green bulletproof vest and helmet. The propagandists also published the moment of the attack, in which Artem Yundas is not only wearing a green helmet and bulletproof vest, but also camouflaged clothing.

IMI director Oksana Romaniuk said this is "unacceptable for journalists and equates them to combatants". The helmet and bulletproof vest should be of a different colour from the military, for example, blue.

Quote from IMI: "We reiterate that independent media do not work in the occupied territories of Ukraine. While occupying the districts, the Russians destroyed the editorial offices of Ukrainian media and tortured and persecuted journalists."

Subjects: Russiawar
