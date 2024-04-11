All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US general in NATO: Russia is a "chronic threat" to world

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 12:58
US general in NATO: Russia is a chronic threat to world
US General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of the joint NATO Armed Forces in Europe. Photo: US Department of Defense

US General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of the joint NATO Armed Forces in Europe, has said that Russia poses a "chronic threat" to the world and further assistance to Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggression is crucial.

Source: European Pravda; US General Christopher Cavoli at a meeting of the Armed Forces Committee of the US House of Representatives

Cavoli said that more than two years after the large-scale invasion, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin shows no signs of stopping the aggression.

Advertisement:

"Russia does not intend to stop with Ukraine. Russia presents a chronic threat… We're facing challenging times, to say the least, in the European theater," Cavoli stated, adding that the European Command is responding to the threat of NATO by strengthening its forces and deterrents across the continent.

He stated that Russian troops in Ukraine are destroying cities and taking the lives of innocent people on a scale "we have not seen since the Second World War."

The general also expressed concern about Russia's dependence on China, Iran and North Korea to support its military campaign in Ukraine.

"These countries are forming interlocking, strategic partnerships in an attempt to challenge the existing order. This is profoundly inimical to U.S. national interests," Cavoli said.

He also warned that without the support of Ukraine by the United States, Russia's advantage in artillery on the battlefield would increase even more.

In addition, Cavoli warned that without further American support, artillery shells and air defenсe interceptors would run out in Ukraine "in fairly short order".

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: