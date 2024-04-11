Power engineers explain what consequences await Ukraine after Russian attack on Trypillia thermal plant

The loss of the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) will not affect the country's energy balance positively. Ukraine will have less capacity to cover its electricity consumption needs during peak hours.

Source: NPC Ukrenergo’s press service

"The loss of thermal power plants, as well as any large generation facility, will not impact the country's energy balance positively. This means that during peak hours of the day, we will have less internal capacity to cover consumption," the report says.

At the same time, the press service stressed that the most difficult situation with energy supply remains in Kharkiv.

"Power facilities in the oblast have been affected again, and they are now trying to reroute the supply to critical infrastructure and give more capacity to power the city and oblast," the press service continued.

The company added that the situation remains unpredictable because the Russians continue their attempts to cut off Kharkiv from the power grid. Therefore, it is difficult to make forecasts for the restoration of the power supply – it depends on the next attacks and their consequences.

Background:

NPC Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to limit their use of powerful electrical appliances from 19:00 to 21:00. The country expects a slight shortage of electricity during the evening peak consumption due to a decrease in the generation of solar power plants.

The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant was completely destroyed in a large-scale Russian missile attack on the early morning of 11 April.

Ukrenergoʼs substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv Oblast were damaged in a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation on the night of 10-11 April.

During the missile attack on 10-11 April, Russia attacked two thermal power plants owned by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private investor in energy, severely damaging the equipment there.

