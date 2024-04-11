Families with children to be mandatorily evacuated from 47 frontline settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 7 April. Photo: Getty Images

The Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council has decided to mandatorily evacuate families with children from 47 frontline settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov noted that the decision concerns settlements near the border with Russia in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts.

"Our information indicates that 182 children live in these settlements."

Syniehubov said that evacuation routes have been established and temporary accommodations for evacuees have been arranged. The official further added that this decision does not apply to the city of Kharkiv.

