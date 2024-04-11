Russians hit thermal power plant in Sumy with guided aerial bombs

Russian troops launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on a thermal power plant in Sumy on the afternoon of 11 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration’s press service.

Quote: "Today, on 11 April, after 16:00, the enemy launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the critical infrastructure of the city of Sumy – the local thermal power plant," the statement said.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Preliminary information indicated that there were no casualties. The aftermath of the strike is being established.

The Esman hromada of Shostka district was also attacked; two people sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to hospital [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Background: On Thursday morning, 11 April, the Russians carried out another attack on Kharkiv Oblast. The attack damaged the thermal power plant that supplies Kharkiv and completely destroyed a transformer substation.

