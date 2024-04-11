Russians attacked 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, using air-dropped mines and rocket-propelled grenades

Aftermath of the attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians conducted 28 attacks on the territories of Sumy Oblast over the past day, using air-dropped mines and VOG rocket-propelled grenades.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 119 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas came under fire." (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories)

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians fired mortars and dropped VOG rocket-propelled grenades from FPV drones (a total of nine explosions) in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Mortars and AGS grenade launchers were deployed to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada. The Russians also dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from FPV UAVs. A total of 22 explosions were recorded.

Mortar and artillery shelling (33 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians hit Khotin hromada with artillery and dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from FPV UAVs (six explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada came under artillery and mortar attacks (six explosions).

The Russians used four air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from FPV UAVs as well as fired artillery in Krasnopillia. A total of 15 explosions were recorded.

Mortar attacks (15 explosions) were recorded in the Esman hromada.

The Russians fired from mortars and artillery in the Yunakivka hromada and dropped VOGs from FPV drones (eight explosions).

An explosion was recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!