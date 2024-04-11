All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attacked 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, using air-dropped mines and rocket-propelled grenades

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 11 April 2024, 02:54
Russians attacked 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, using air-dropped mines and rocket-propelled grenades
Aftermath of the attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians conducted 28 attacks on the territories of Sumy Oblast over the past day, using air-dropped mines and VOG rocket-propelled grenades.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 119 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas came under fire." (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories)

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians fired mortars and dropped VOG rocket-propelled grenades from FPV drones (a total of nine explosions) in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Mortars and AGS grenade launchers were deployed to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada. The Russians also dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from FPV UAVs. A total of 22 explosions were recorded.

Mortar and artillery shelling (33 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians hit Khotin hromada with artillery and dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from FPV UAVs (six explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada came under artillery and mortar attacks (six explosions).

The Russians used four air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from FPV UAVs as well as fired artillery in Krasnopillia. A total of 15 explosions were recorded.

Mortar attacks (15 explosions) were recorded in the Esman hromada.

The Russians fired from mortars and artillery in the Yunakivka hromada and dropped VOGs from FPV drones (eight explosions).

An explosion was recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian airstrikes on Sumy Oblast kill one civilian and wound five more – photo
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 170 explosions over past day, one person injured
Russian forces carry out missile attack on Sumy Oblast, launch air-dropped mines and VOGs over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: