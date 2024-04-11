Russian forces actively storm Bakhmut and Novopavlivka fronts: 53 combat engagements occur over past 24 hours – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces have launched attacks on five fronts over the past 24 hours, most actively on the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka fronts, with Ukrainian and Russian troops clashing 53 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 April

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. No signs of offensive groups being formed were detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attacking Ukrainian populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border with Ukraine. Russian artillery and mortars targeted about 20 settlements, including Khrinivka and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); and Marchykhyna Buda, Vilna Sloboda, Kucherivka, Studenok and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted no offensive (assault) operations. Russian artillery and mortars targeted about 15 settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted no offensive (assault) operations. Russian forces delivered an airstrike near the settlement of Tverdokhlibove (Luhansk Oblast). Russian artillery and mortars affected over 10 populated areas, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Makiivka, Terny, Yampolivka, and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, sought to improve their tactical position. The Russians also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Spirne, Andriivka and Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 populated localities came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Novokalynove, Umanske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions. Russian troops launched airstrikes near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Berdychi (Donetsk Oblast). About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Netailove and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 15 times. Russian troops also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Russian forces carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). About 20 populated areas came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank. Russian troops launched two attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours. Russian artillery and mortars targeted over 15 settlements, including Antonivka and Poniativka (Kherson Oblast).

Ukrainian aircraft struck 12 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and one Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel.

