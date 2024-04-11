All Sections
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 4 civilians

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 20:11
Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Velyki Prokhody in Kharkiv Oblast on 11 April at approximately 16:00, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "A 75-year-old man was admitted to hospital after receiving shrapnel wounds. Two women have an acute stress reaction. Another resident sustained minor injuries, and doctors assisted her on the spot."

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians attacked the village with an aerial bomb. Several residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. There was fire.

