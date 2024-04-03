Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity – video
Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 04:17
DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, has lost 80% of its power generation capacity due to large-scale Russian attacks on 22 and 29 March.
Source: DTEK on Telegram
Details: The company posted a video showing what one of DTEK's thermal power plants (TPPs) looks like from within after large-scale attacks.
Advertisement:
Quote: "FIve out of six of our TPPs have been severely damaged. The situation is dire...".
