Ukrainians likely to face rolling blackouts this summer

Ukrainians are likely to face rolling power outages and restrictions on electricity consumption this summer.

Source: Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Centre, at a briefing at Media Centre Ukraine

Details: "Unfortunately, we are still experiencing power outages, and I think that we need to prepare. Ukrainians need to renew their knowledge of where their power banks are and what the situation is with the charge, and be prepared for certain outages," Kharchenko stressed.

Blackouts are likely to occur in the second half of July and August, when electricity consumption is at its summer peak.

"We are lucky that we are now at the lower peak of consumption in spring. And at the same time, we have hydropower that can operate at full capacity – there’s plenty of water, we are in quite a good position. Unfortunately, the situation will change in summer. We expect the summer consumption peak to be in the second half of July and August," Kharchenko explained.

Background:

Electricity consumption in Kryvyi Rih is restricted because of the night attack. Due to the increase in consumption, 200,000 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast have been cut off from the power grid according to the schedule.

The Russians hit three thermal power plants in a large-scale combined attack on 29 March.

The attack damaged energy infrastructure in six oblasts, and emergency power outages have been introduced in some oblasts.

