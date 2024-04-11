All Sections
European Parliament admits it cannot pressure EU states on Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 20:33
The European Parliament on Thursday (11 April) refused to vote on the audit of the European Council and Council of the EU budget for 2022 in a bid to compel EU leaders to support Ukraine with additional Patriot air defence systems, though the parliament acknowledged that their pressure was unlikely to be effective.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico

Details: Politico noted that the decision of the European Parliament is perceived by many as parliamentary theatrics because the body does not have the authority to force the Council to provide Ukraine with weapons.

The two institutions are in a long-running budget dispute, as the Council refuses to participate in parliamentary audits, and the European Parliament has never approved a decision on the implementation of the Council's budget since 2009.

Irish MEP Luke Ming Flanagan stated that the Council of the EU did not care about the vote.

"They don’t care. The Council don’t meet with us, don’t talk to us, and don’t answer questions," Flanagan said.

Background: Earlier, a number of MEPs reported an "unprecedented event" as the European Parliament refused to adopt a decision on the Council of the EU budget due to the inability of EU countries to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot systems.

Subsequently, Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty's editor in Brussels, said that this decision of the European Parliament could be "political theatre".

