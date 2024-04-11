All Sections
"Political theatre": Blackmailing European Parliament over Patriot air defence systems may be an "empty threat"

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 April 2024, 17:42
Photo: Getty Images

Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty's editor in Brussels, has said that the European Parliament's refusal to approve a decision on funding for the Council of the European Union due to the inability of EU countries to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot systems could be "political theatre".

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty's editor in Brussels, on Twitter (X); European Pravda reports

Quote: "Sorry to dash the hopes of Ukrainian media here, but the European Parliament deciding not to approve the discharge of the Council budget for 2022 (!) to get the EU to send Patriots to Ukraine is an empty threat & pure political theatre."

Details: The journalist explained that it was a simple matter of closing the accounts, and the money had already been spent.

Background:

  • Earlier, a number of MEPs reported an "unprecedented event" as the European Parliament refused to make a decision on funding for the Council of the European Union due to the inability of EU countries to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot systems.
  • Guy Verhofstadt, a long-term MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, of the Renew Europe political faction, proposed removing budget approval from the European Council agenda until member countries can find the seven Patriot systems that Ukraine urgently needs.
  • On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the details of negotiations with allies on the supply of Patriot air defence system batteries.
  • Dmytro Kuleba explained the change in Ukraine's tone in receiving air defence from Western partners by saying, "nice and quiet diplomacy didn’t work". He expressed the hope that his new style of tough diplomacy would help make a breakthrough. 

Subjects: air defenceEUmoney
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

air defence
Bild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems
European Parliament refuses to agree on funding for Council of the EU until Ukraine is given Patriot systems
Large-scale Russian attack on 11 April: Ukraine's air defence destroys 57 out of 82 Russian drones and missiles
