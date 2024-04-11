All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Policemen come under fire in Luhansk Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 21:01
Policemen come under fire in Luhansk Oblast – video
A screenshot from the video of Luhansk Oblast Police

The Russians have struck the town of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, injuring four policemen.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Police

Quote: "The policemen brought bread and tarpaulins from the Krasnorichenske Village Military Administration to the residents of Makiivka and Hrekivka.

Advertisement:

In Makiivka, as locals were talking to their relatives using the Starlink satellite connection, the occupiers struck the settlement with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. The projectiles exploded near locals and the policemen."

Details: The police reports that locals were not injured, but four policemen received contusions. All the injured policemen received medical help.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Luhansk Oblastattackpolice
Advertisement:

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

Johnson introduces separate bills to help Ukraine and Israel

Public activist Pavlo Petrychenko killed in combat zone

Zelenskyy after intelligence report: Russia will try to intensify their offensive, but we will respond

All News
Luhansk Oblast
Pro-Russian collaborator killed in car explosion in occupied Starobilsk – photo
Zelenskyy appoints former head of Luhansk Oblast to head district in Zakarpattia Oblast
Russians attack on six fronts and carry out 114 air strikes
RECENT NEWS
13:35
Zelenskyy opposes splitting assistance package for Ukraine and Israel in Congress
13:12
Zelenskyy: NATO countries helped protect Israel though it, like Ukraine, is not an Alliance member
12:59
No room for "plan B" or old protocols. Seven principles of Ukraine's wartime diplomacy
12:55
Demining Corps created in Ukraine
12:44
Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action
12:20
Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support
12:03
Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April
11:16
Tusk: Denmark and Poland are not considering any scenarios other than preserving integral independent Ukraine
11:15
Security Service targets Russian Nebo-U radar system in Bryansk Oblast
11:08
Russian ballet show cancelled in South Korea one day before premiere
All News
Advertisement: