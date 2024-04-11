Policemen come under fire in Luhansk Oblast – video
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 21:01
The Russians have struck the town of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, injuring four policemen.
Source: Luhansk Oblast Police
Quote: "The policemen brought bread and tarpaulins from the Krasnorichenske Village Military Administration to the residents of Makiivka and Hrekivka.
In Makiivka, as locals were talking to their relatives using the Starlink satellite connection, the occupiers struck the settlement with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. The projectiles exploded near locals and the policemen."
Details: The police reports that locals were not injured, but four policemen received contusions. All the injured policemen received medical help.
