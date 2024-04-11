Policemen come under fire in Luhansk Oblast – video

A screenshot from the video of Luhansk Oblast Police

The Russians have struck the town of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, injuring four policemen.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Police

Quote: "The policemen brought bread and tarpaulins from the Krasnorichenske Village Military Administration to the residents of Makiivka and Hrekivka.

Advertisement:

In Makiivka, as locals were talking to their relatives using the Starlink satellite connection, the occupiers struck the settlement with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. The projectiles exploded near locals and the policemen."

Details: The police reports that locals were not injured, but four policemen received contusions. All the injured policemen received medical help.

Support UP or become our patron!