Russians target Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 1 person
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 21:22
The Russian military targeted Krasnohorivka with tube artillery on the afternoon of 11 April. One person was injured.
Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas
Quote: "Russian troops fired tube artillery on the city of Krasnohorivka around 11:30 on 11 April. The enemy attack injured a 45-year-old local resident while he was in his apartment."
Details: Prosecutors say the man received the assistance he needed. A pre-trial investigation began under Article 438.1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war).
