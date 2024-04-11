All Sections
Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 April 2024, 21:22
Russians target Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 1 person

The Russian military targeted Krasnohorivka with tube artillery on the afternoon of 11 April. One person was injured.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas 

Quote: "Russian troops fired tube artillery on the city of Krasnohorivka around 11:30 on 11 April. The enemy attack injured a 45-year-old local resident while he was in his apartment."

Details: Prosecutors say the man received the assistance he needed. A pre-trial investigation began under Article 438.1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war).

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwar
