Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Borisoglebsk EW system on Donetsk front – video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 10 April 2024, 13:03
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Borisoglebsk EW system on Donetsk front – video
Screenshot from Special Operations Forces' video

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Borisoglebsk electronic warfare system on the Donetsk front.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: Reportedly, operators of the 3rd Regiment of Special Operations Forces detected the EW system during reconnaissance operations on the Donetsk front. The high-value target was destroyed by using a combat UAV.

Note: Borisoglebsk-2 is a Russian electronic warfare system. It is used to suppress satellite communications, radio navigation systems, and to create interference across various frequencies. 

It has been in the arsenal of the Russian army since 2013 and has been used by the Russians in the war against Ukraine since 2014.

