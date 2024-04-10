All Sections
Russian strike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of woman and child retrieved from rubble – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 April 2024, 11:39
Russian strike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of woman and child retrieved from rubble – photo
Photo: SES

The death toll from Russia's attack on the town of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 9 April has risen to three, as emergency workers retrieved the bodies of a woman and a child from the rubble on the morning of 10 April.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram; Ukrainian Prosecutor’s General Office (PGO)

Quote from SES: "This morning, emergency workers retrieved the bodies of a woman, 43, and a boy, 12, from the rubble. Search and rescue operations have been completed."

Photo: SES

Details: The PGO reported that the bodies of a mother and her son, 12, were recovered from the rubble of a house in Kostiantynivka.

The service noted that the Russians attacked a two-storey building in the town of Kostiantynivka on 9 April. A bomb caused partial destruction of the house.

 
Photo: SES

At the time, reports indicated that emergency workers had put out the fire of construction debris and retrieved the body of a man, 60.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 9 April killed one civilian and injured two more.

