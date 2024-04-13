All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia recruits women from penal colonies to go to war

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 06:21
Russia recruits women from penal colonies to go to war. Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

The Russians have been actively recruiting women from Russian penal colonies in search of additional human resources.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Recruiters from the Russian Defence Ministry are primarily looking for medics and snipers and, optionally, women for assault units. Imprisoned women are promised money and the opportunity to come back home. 

Advertisement:

The NRC noted that imprisoned women are actively agreeing to the terms as they believe in the propaganda that they will come back home alive.

Quote: "However, a completely different situation awaits them in Ukraine, and many of them will go to hell instead of freedom."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
Russia
China sharply increases sales of technologies to Russia to help it on battlefield – media
Ukrainians urge government to ban Russian prisoners of war from making phone calls: petition has gathered enough votes
Number of people injured in Russian missile attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 6
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: