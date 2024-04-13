Russia recruits women from penal colonies to go to war. Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

The Russians have been actively recruiting women from Russian penal colonies in search of additional human resources.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Recruiters from the Russian Defence Ministry are primarily looking for medics and snipers and, optionally, women for assault units. Imprisoned women are promised money and the opportunity to come back home.

The NRC noted that imprisoned women are actively agreeing to the terms as they believe in the propaganda that they will come back home alive.

Quote: "However, a completely different situation awaits them in Ukraine, and many of them will go to hell instead of freedom."

